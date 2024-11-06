Left Menu

Sand Art Congratulates Trump's Historic Second Term

Famed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik celebrates Donald Trump's projected re-election as U.S. President with a congratulatory sand sculpture. His artwork pays tribute to Trump's bond with Indian culture and anticipates another warm welcome for Trump's potential future visits to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 22:02 IST
Sand Art Congratulates Trump's Historic Second Term
Sand art of Republican candidate Donald Trump (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has immortalized Republican candidate Donald Trump in sand as Trump is poised to resume office as the President of the United States. Through his art, Pattnaik extends warm congratulations to Trump, celebrating his successful campaign run.

Pattnaik recalls the grand reception Trump received during 'Namaste Trump' when he last visited India and looks forward to welcoming him again with similar warmth. The artist emphasized the global interest in the U.S. election and expressed happiness over Trump's projected victory.

According to CNN, Trump's success in battleground Wisconsin has secured him 276 electoral votes, surpassing the 270 needed to claim the presidency. As key states continue counting, Trump's win appears assured. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024