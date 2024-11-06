Sand Art Congratulates Trump's Historic Second Term

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has immortalized Republican candidate Donald Trump in sand as Trump is poised to resume office as the President of the United States. Through his art, Pattnaik extends warm congratulations to Trump, celebrating his successful campaign run.

Pattnaik recalls the grand reception Trump received during 'Namaste Trump' when he last visited India and looks forward to welcoming him again with similar warmth. The artist emphasized the global interest in the U.S. election and expressed happiness over Trump's projected victory.

According to CNN, Trump's success in battleground Wisconsin has secured him 276 electoral votes, surpassing the 270 needed to claim the presidency. As key states continue counting, Trump's win appears assured. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)