Fiery Eruptions: Mount Lewotobi Strikes Again

Indonesia's infamous Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki unleashed a series of explosive eruptions, propelling ash plumes as high as 8,000 meters. This volatile activity comes on the heels of a catastrophic eruption on Sunday that tragically claimed nine lives and significantly disrupted life on Flores island.

The volcanology agency reported the initial Thursday eruption at 12:40 a.m., with subsequent fiery explosions culminating in a formidable ash column later that morning. Following these eruptions, officials have maintained the highest alert status, closely monitoring this unpredictable mountain.

As the government races to construct housing for the displaced, evacuation efforts continue, with over 5,800 individuals relocated to safer areas. The challenge remains acute, with evacuees suffering from inadequate water supplies, underscoring the urgency of the situation in the geologically volatile 'Pacific Ring of Fire.'

(With inputs from agencies.)