Left Menu

Fiery Eruptions: Mount Lewotobi Strikes Again

Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki erupted multiple times, with ash plumes reaching 8,000 m. The eruptions followed a major event that claimed nine lives. Over 5,800 residents have been evacuated, and the government is working to construct homes. Officials maintain high alert due to ongoing volcanic activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 07-11-2024 10:55 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 10:55 IST
Fiery Eruptions: Mount Lewotobi Strikes Again
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's infamous Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki unleashed a series of explosive eruptions, propelling ash plumes as high as 8,000 meters. This volatile activity comes on the heels of a catastrophic eruption on Sunday that tragically claimed nine lives and significantly disrupted life on Flores island.

The volcanology agency reported the initial Thursday eruption at 12:40 a.m., with subsequent fiery explosions culminating in a formidable ash column later that morning. Following these eruptions, officials have maintained the highest alert status, closely monitoring this unpredictable mountain.

As the government races to construct housing for the displaced, evacuation efforts continue, with over 5,800 individuals relocated to safer areas. The challenge remains acute, with evacuees suffering from inadequate water supplies, underscoring the urgency of the situation in the geologically volatile 'Pacific Ring of Fire.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024