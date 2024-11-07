Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Gears Up for Chhath Puja Celebrations

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extends greetings for Chhath Puja, ensuring proper arrangements at worship sites. The festival, marked by women fasting for their husbands' long lives, sees widespread celebrations with the CM praising the cultural significance and state preparations for the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 12:51 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has conveyed greetings to the state's citizens and the nation on the occasion of Chhath Puja. He emphasized the importance of making thorough arrangements at riverbanks and ponds to facilitate worship activities across the state.

Yadav lauded the cultural richness of the festival, highlighting how women undertake rigorous fasting and worship to pray for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. He noted that the celebrations signify divine blessings and the endurance of Sanatan culture.

The Chief Minister also emphasized the creation of a festive atmosphere statewide, vowing to ensure all necessary arrangements are made at traditional and new worship sites. Chhath Puja, predominantly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, commenced with Nahay Khay and concludes on November 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

