Madhya Pradesh Gears Up for Chhath Puja Celebrations

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has conveyed greetings to the state's citizens and the nation on the occasion of Chhath Puja. He emphasized the importance of making thorough arrangements at riverbanks and ponds to facilitate worship activities across the state.

Yadav lauded the cultural richness of the festival, highlighting how women undertake rigorous fasting and worship to pray for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. He noted that the celebrations signify divine blessings and the endurance of Sanatan culture.

The Chief Minister also emphasized the creation of a festive atmosphere statewide, vowing to ensure all necessary arrangements are made at traditional and new worship sites. Chhath Puja, predominantly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, commenced with Nahay Khay and concludes on November 8.

