Mahakumbh 2025 Preparations Underway: Yogi Govt Sets the Stage

In anticipation of Mahakumbh 2025, the Yogi government is going all out to ensure a seamless and secure event. Comprehensive readiness measures are being put in place, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and healthcare professionals collaborating to safeguard the occasion. A specialized team is being prepared to handle chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats, with hospitals in Prayagraj being upgraded to facilitate medical care for the anticipated influx of both domestic and international visitors.

Joint Director (Medical Health) of Prayagraj, VK Mishra, confirmed that emergency protocols are being established as per directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He stated that medical staff are undergoing training to handle potential crises, with TB Sapru and Swaroop Rani hospitals earmarked to address the medical needs of attendees. Together with the NDRF and SDRF, health workers aim to ensure defense against any chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear risks during the event.

To support health services, 291 MBBS doctors and specialists, alongside 90 practitioners from Ayurvedic and Unani medicine, will cater to the pilgrims' needs. An additional 182 staff nurses will provide assistance, led by experienced medical professionals. Concurrently, Uttar Pradesh is spearheading a greening initiative, planting 2.71 lakh saplings statewide to enhance sustainability. The Forest Department, Municipal Corporation, and Prayagraj Development Authority are driving this green agenda, with plans to plant 1.49 lakh saplings involving significant investment.

Efforts are also focused on revitalizing Prayagraj's historic temples, nearing completion as part of the event's preparations. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat underscored the importance of completing these projects punctually in a recent review session. Key departments, including Tourism, Smart City, and Prayagraj Development Authority, are collaborating to expedite these endeavors. Vivek Chaturvedi, an Additional Mela Officer for Mahakumbh, noted that the temple corridor renovation is in its final stages, with a priority on visitor faith and comfort.

Mahakumbh 2025 is set to attract millions seeking to immerse in the sacred waters of the Sangam, where the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati converge. Attendees will also visit revered temples to express their faith, contributing to a profoundly spiritual experience in Prayagraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)