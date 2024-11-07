Left Menu

Asian Tea Producers Eye African Market for Expansion

Asian Tea Alliance aims to expand exports by targeting Africa, a previously untapped market. Hemant Bangur, ATA Chairman, emphasizes the need to promote tea generically in Africa. The alliance is also focusing on climate-resilient production and sustainable agriculture to enhance tea consumption globally.

  • India

Asian tea producers are setting their sights on Africa as an untapped market for expanding exports. Hemant Bangur, chairman of the Asian Tea Alliance (ATA), highlighted the potential of Africa compared to the saturated European markets at a recent meeting.

The Asian Tea Alliance, comprising countries like India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, plans to boost sustainable production through climate-resilient clones and regenerative agriculture practices. These efforts focus on carbon sequestration and water retention techniques to support the tea industry's endeavors.

The ATA sees Africa as a promising destination for increasing global tea consumption. To capitalize on this opportunity, the alliance stressed the importance of generically promoting tea, especially in Western Africa, to open new markets and address global oversupply challenges.

