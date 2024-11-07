Sweden's Economic Boost: Interest Rate Cuts and Tax Reductions

In a decisive move to invigorate the Swedish economy, Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson revealed on Thursday that the nation will benefit from a combination of interest rate cuts and tax reductions.

The central bank has slashed its key interest rate by 50 basis points, with potential for more cuts in December and early next year, targeting the 2% inflation mark.

These measures, aiming to enhance consumer and business activity, align with Sweden's forecasts for GDP growth, despite the recent rise in consumer prices.

