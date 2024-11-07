Bank of England's Rate Cut and Fiscal Forecasts: Analyzing the Economic Shifts
The Bank of England has cut interest rates for the second time since 2020, anticipating gradual future reductions. Governor Andrew Bailey discussed the impact of the recent budget, expecting GDP to rise by up to 0.75% over the next year. Inflation concerns remain, particularly regarding services price inflation.
In a significant economic shift, the Bank of England cut interest rates on Thursday, marking the second such move since 2020. Governor Andrew Bailey addressed the changes following the new government's budget.
Bailey projected a potential GDP boost of approximately 0.75% at its peak within the coming year, resulting from strengthened government consumption and investment despite higher taxes.
However, inflation concerns linger. Bailey emphasized the need for a decrease in services price inflation to maintain the consumer price inflation at the targeted 2% level.
