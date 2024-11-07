Left Menu

Mumbai Crime Branch Unravels Intricate Web of Criminal Connections

The Mumbai Crime Branch uncovered ties between Pune residents Aditya Raju Gulankar and Rafik Niyaz Shaikh and other suspects linked to a shooting incident. Weapon connections and gang involvement surface in the ongoing investigation into Baba Siddique's murder, prompting firm action by authorities.

Arrested accused presented in court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Mumbai Crime Branch has successfully uncovered significant links between two residents of Karve Nagar, Pune, Aditya Raju Gulankar and Rafik Niyaz Shaikh, and suspect operatives tied to a recent shooting incident. Both men face serious charges following their arrest, highlighting expanding criminal connections with previously detained Pravin Lonkar and Rupesh Mohol.

In recent developments, the accused were presented in the Esplanade court, leading to their custody under Mumbai Police till November 13. The Crime Branch confirmed that this investigation has so far led to the arrest of 18 individuals. Officials revealed the arrest took place in Pune, following evidence of a 9mm pistol and ammunition provided by Lonkar and Mohol.

These arrests are part of ongoing efforts to untangle the plot surrounding the homicide of Baba Siddique, a notable incident confirmed to involve weapon sourcing from Rajasthan. As the investigation unfolds, top government officials have pledged unyielding resolve to deliver justice and maintain public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

