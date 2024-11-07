Smooth Sailing for Haryana's Paddy and Millet Procurement
Haryana's procurement process for paddy and millet is progressing smoothly, with prompt payments to farmers. Over 5 million metric tonnes of paddy have been procured, with Rs 12,001.04 crores disbursed. An online gate pass system is facilitating transactions, as senior officials ensure smooth operations.
In Haryana, the procurement of paddy and millet is unfolding without a hitch, according to a government release on Thursday. The state has efficiently handled the arrival and purchase of substantial crop quantities, ensuring timely payments to farmers.
As of Wednesday, the mandis received a total of 5,069,092 metric tonnes of paddy, with 4,972,833 metric tonnes already procured. The financial disbursement to farmers stands at Rs 12,001.04 crores, demonstrating the state's commitment to supporting its agricultural producers.
The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department has implemented an online gate pass system, minimizing wait times for farmers selling their crops. Additionally, a closely monitored minimum support price protocol ensures transactions are transparent and beneficial to farmers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
