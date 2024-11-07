Government Launches Game-Changing Coal Mine Approval Module
The government has introduced a new module to streamline the coal mine approval process, enhancing efficiency and transparency. This initiative, which aims to simplify proceedings and eliminate manual paperwork, is expected to foster a more investment-friendly environment, promote growth in the coal sector, and bolster national energy security.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, the government unveiled a revolutionary module designed to simplify and speed up the approval process for opening coal mines. The launch comes at a critical time, with 13 coal blocks expected to receive approvals in the current fiscal year.
The coal ministry introduced the mine opening permission module on its single window clearance portal. This technological advancement aims to reduce decision-making time while enhancing transparency and efficiency, thus supporting the nation's energy security goals.
The digital platform facilitates online applications and real-time tracking, eliminating cumbersome manual paperwork. By streamlining the approval process, it endeavors to create an investment-friendly environment in the coal sector, contributing to economic growth and self-reliant sustainable development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- coal
- mines
- approval
- module
- government
- energy
- security
- investment-friendly
- transparency
- efficiency
ALSO READ
Power Play: Russia and Turkey's Energy Talks at BRICS Summit
Brooke van Velden Defends Government’s Labour Policies Amid NZCTU Protests
Government Slashes Export Duty on Parboiled and Brown Rice
Mumbai Election Regulations: Tightened Security for Nomination Submissions
Outrage in Bengaluru Over Fatal Building Collapse Amid Accusations of Government Misconduct