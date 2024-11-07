Left Menu

Government Launches Game-Changing Coal Mine Approval Module

The government has introduced a new module to streamline the coal mine approval process, enhancing efficiency and transparency. This initiative, which aims to simplify proceedings and eliminate manual paperwork, is expected to foster a more investment-friendly environment, promote growth in the coal sector, and bolster national energy security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 21:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the government unveiled a revolutionary module designed to simplify and speed up the approval process for opening coal mines. The launch comes at a critical time, with 13 coal blocks expected to receive approvals in the current fiscal year.

The coal ministry introduced the mine opening permission module on its single window clearance portal. This technological advancement aims to reduce decision-making time while enhancing transparency and efficiency, thus supporting the nation's energy security goals.

The digital platform facilitates online applications and real-time tracking, eliminating cumbersome manual paperwork. By streamlining the approval process, it endeavors to create an investment-friendly environment in the coal sector, contributing to economic growth and self-reliant sustainable development.

