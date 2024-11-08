Left Menu

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced upcoming legislation to ban social media for children under 16. The proposal is part of a broader plan to implement stringent age-verification systems, positioning Australia among the world's strictest in social media controls to protect children online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 08-11-2024 06:02 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 06:02 IST
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a significant move aimed at protecting children online, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared the introduction of legislation to ban social media access for those under 16. The announcement was made on Friday as part of the government's broader strategy.

This initiative comes alongside trials of an age-verification system designed to prevent children from accessing social media platforms. The plan forms part of an extensive array of measures aimed at curbing underage use of the internet and reflects Australia's commitment to online safety.

Australia seeks to position itself as a global leader in digital safety by imposing some of the toughest regulatory controls on social media use, underscoring the nation's dedication to safeguarding its younger population from potential online harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024