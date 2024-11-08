Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

In a significant move aimed at protecting children online, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared the introduction of legislation to ban social media access for those under 16. The announcement was made on Friday as part of the government's broader strategy.

This initiative comes alongside trials of an age-verification system designed to prevent children from accessing social media platforms. The plan forms part of an extensive array of measures aimed at curbing underage use of the internet and reflects Australia's commitment to online safety.

Australia seeks to position itself as a global leader in digital safety by imposing some of the toughest regulatory controls on social media use, underscoring the nation's dedication to safeguarding its younger population from potential online harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)