Jammu & Kashmir CM Condemns Killings in Kishtwar, Calls for Strengthened Security

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has strongly condemned the recent killing of two village defense guards in the Kishtwar district. Addressing the incident on Friday, Abdullah expressed his deep sorrow and concern over the attack, emphasizing the need for security forces to take decisive actions to prevent further violence.

In a statement posted on X, Abdullah said, "Deeply saddened & concerned by the attack that resulted in the deaths of Kuldeep Kumar & Nazeer Ahmed Padder of Kuntwara in Kishtwar, members of the local village defense committee. The terrorists killed two innocent men who had taken their livestock to graze. I condemn this attack unequivocally & send my condolences to the families."

Sheikh Bashir Ahmad, a National Conference leader, criticized the government's handling of the situation, stating, "These incidents have been going on in J&K for the last 35 years... But these cases have especially increased ever since the formation of the new government in J-K. Everyone including civil society needs to find a way out of this..."

J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also condemned the attack, paying homage to Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar. He reiterated the government's determination to eliminate terrorism and bring those responsible for the barbaric act to justice.

