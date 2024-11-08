Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir CM Condemns Killings in Kishtwar, Calls for Strengthened Security

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah strongly condemned the killing of two village defense guards in Kishtwar, expressing deep sadness and urging security forces to prevent such tragedies. Other leaders criticized recurring violent incidents in the region and called for a collective approach to address rising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 11:26 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 11:26 IST
Jammu & Kashmir CM Condemns Killings in Kishtwar, Calls for Strengthened Security
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has strongly condemned the recent killing of two village defense guards in the Kishtwar district. Addressing the incident on Friday, Abdullah expressed his deep sorrow and concern over the attack, emphasizing the need for security forces to take decisive actions to prevent further violence.

In a statement posted on X, Abdullah said, "Deeply saddened & concerned by the attack that resulted in the deaths of Kuldeep Kumar & Nazeer Ahmed Padder of Kuntwara in Kishtwar, members of the local village defense committee. The terrorists killed two innocent men who had taken their livestock to graze. I condemn this attack unequivocally & send my condolences to the families."

Sheikh Bashir Ahmad, a National Conference leader, criticized the government's handling of the situation, stating, "These incidents have been going on in J&K for the last 35 years... But these cases have especially increased ever since the formation of the new government in J-K. Everyone including civil society needs to find a way out of this..."

J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also condemned the attack, paying homage to Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar. He reiterated the government's determination to eliminate terrorism and bring those responsible for the barbaric act to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024