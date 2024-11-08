Left Menu

Violent Aftermath: Israeli Fans Targeted in Amsterdam

Antisemitic rioters attacked Israeli supporters following a soccer match in Amsterdam, according to local authorities. The violence, which resulted in injuries, was strongly condemned by leaders in both the Netherlands and Israel. In response, Israel sent planes to the Dutch capital to facilitate the safe return of fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 08-11-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 13:51 IST
In the wake of a soccer match in Amsterdam, a disturbing incident unfolded where antisemitic rioters deliberately targeted Israeli supporters. Authorities reported that the attackers sought out individuals specifically to cause harm and instill fear.

This shocking episode left several Israeli fans injured, prompting swift condemnation from political figures across the Netherlands and Israel. The violence has been characterized as a blatant act of antisemitism.

In immediate response to the distressing situation, the Israeli government arranged flights to bring their citizens home safely from the Dutch capital, ensuring the return of fans traumatized by the night's events.

