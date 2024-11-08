Left Menu

Allahabad Museum Unveils World's First Hindi Literary Gallery at Mahakumbh

The Allahabad Museum will open a unique gallery celebrating India's iconic Hindi literary figures during Mahakumbh. Visitors can listen to recordings of famous poets like Sumitranandan Pant and Mahadevi Verma. This initiative promises an immersive cultural experience under the guidance of Dr. Rajesh Mishra, enhancing the event's spiritual allure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 18:29 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The Allahabad Museum in Prayagraj is set to launch a unique gallery celebrating India's most renowned Hindi literary figures, marking a significant highlight for the upcoming Mahakumbh event. This announcement underscores Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's commitment to enhancing cultural experiences during this grand and sacred gathering.

This newly renovated gallery will offer pilgrims and tourists an unprecedented opportunity to listen to and view works by legendary poets and writers such as Sumitranandan Pant, Maithili Sharan Gupta, Mahadevi Verma, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, and Agyeya. For the first time, audiences will witness these luminaries in their original voices, creating an enchanting and educational encounter.

Under the strategic guidance of Deputy Curator Dr. Rajesh Mishra, the museum is collaborating with Film Division, Doordarshan, and Akashvani to bring this vision to fruition. Preparations are in full swing, aiming to provide a globally significant cultural venue even before the Mahakumbh begins. This gallery promises to be a pivotal attraction, immortalizing India's rich literary heritage and inviting visitors from around the world to experience the magic of Hindi literature firsthand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

