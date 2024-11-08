Left Menu

India Inc's Wishlist: Tax Amnesty and Beyond for 2025 Budget

Key industry bodies in India, including CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM, and PHDCCI, have presented their wishlist for the upcoming 2025 Budget. Their recommendations include a customs amnesty scheme, tax reductions, simplified compliance, and enhanced dispute resolution mechanisms to foster economic growth and ease of doing business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:02 IST
India Inc's Wishlist: Tax Amnesty and Beyond for 2025 Budget
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's leading industry bodies are urging the government to include a slew of economic reforms in the 2025 Budget. Their wishlist includes a customs amnesty scheme and tax reductions to stimulate growth.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), and PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) have all tabled recommendations to the Finance Ministry.

The suggestions aim to streamline tax compliance, expedite tax appeals, and introduce new dispute resolution methods, ultimately strengthening India's business landscape ahead of the Budget presentation on February 1, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024