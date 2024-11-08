India Inc's Wishlist: Tax Amnesty and Beyond for 2025 Budget
Key industry bodies in India, including CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM, and PHDCCI, have presented their wishlist for the upcoming 2025 Budget. Their recommendations include a customs amnesty scheme, tax reductions, simplified compliance, and enhanced dispute resolution mechanisms to foster economic growth and ease of doing business.
India's leading industry bodies are urging the government to include a slew of economic reforms in the 2025 Budget. Their wishlist includes a customs amnesty scheme and tax reductions to stimulate growth.
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), and PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) have all tabled recommendations to the Finance Ministry.
The suggestions aim to streamline tax compliance, expedite tax appeals, and introduce new dispute resolution methods, ultimately strengthening India's business landscape ahead of the Budget presentation on February 1, 2025.
