Gujarat's Transformative Growth: A Model for India's Future

During the FICCI National Executive Meet in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for exemplifying how ambitious goals can be achieved through 'Nation First' principles. CM Patel emphasized that India is on track to become the world's third-largest economy under Modi's leadership.

Highlighting a recent IMF report, Patel noted India's impressive 7 percent growth rate. Under Modi, Gujarat has been termed the nation's 'Growth Engine', demonstrating how strategic and visionary leadership can convert challenges into opportunities, even in the face of past devastations like the 2001 earthquake.

Patel outlined the state's developments, from its expansive and efficient road network connecting remote villages to transforming its coastline into a maritime trade gateway. He credited Modi's leadership for Gujarat's success in attracting FDI and becoming India's top investment hub, with significant industrial and power sector growth.

Recognizing FICCI's contributions, Patel expressed optimism in its continued partnership towards the vision for a 'Viksit Gujarat' aligned with 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. He highlighted upcoming semiconductor plants and a substantial renewable energy park in Kutch as part of the state's forward-thinking initiatives.

FICCI President Anish Shah praised Gujarat for being a model state and contributing significantly to India's economic parameters and development initiatives. He emphasized FICCI's commitment to furthering initiatives like Make in India and sustainability.

Rajiv Gandhi, Chairman of the FICCI Gujarat State Council, also lauded Gujarat's role as a growth engine, expressing that the meeting would focus on sustainable development and innovation. The event underscored collaboration among industry leaders, with a green certificate presentation to CM Patel.

(With inputs from agencies.)