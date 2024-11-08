Jaipur's Gandhinagar Station Transformation: A Leap Towards World-Class Infrastructure

In a significant boost to India's railway infrastructure, Jaipur's Gandhinagar-Jaipur station is undergoing a major transformation with an allocation of Rs 212.48 crore under the Amrit Station Scheme. The redevelopment work, progressing rapidly, aims to provide world-class facilities and enhance passenger experience.

One of the standout features at this station is the construction of a massive air concourse, measuring 72 meters wide and 48 meters long, marking its first occurrence across Indian Railways. This engineering marvel has been lauded by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who commended all personnel involved in this ambitious project.

The redevelopment includes modern amenities such as a waiting room, shopping complex, and executive facilities, all complemented by sustainable features like energy-efficient buildings, renewable energy solutions, and rainwater harvesting systems. This initiative sets a new standard for sustainability and passenger convenience in railway stations.

