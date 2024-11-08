Power Boost: Abdullah Secures Additional Energy for Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has secured a significant relief package to address the region's ongoing power crisis. An additional 300 megawatts of electricity has been sanctioned by the Centre, according to Abdullah's announcement in the Assembly on Friday.

Critics mocked his recent visit to Delhi, but Abdullah emphasized that his focus was on benefitting the people. "I met the power minister and he sanctioned 300 MW additional power to us," he stated. The increase aims at mitigating electricity shortages, which are prevalent due to high seasonal demands in Kashmir and Jammu.

In addition to energy support, Abdullah revealed discussions with the Union surface transport minister, who committed to upcoming infrastructure projects and sanctioned extra budgetary funds for bridges. Abdullah also expressed optimism about the restoration of statehood following successful meetings with national leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)