Mumbai Police Busts Illegal Forex Call Centres

Mumbai police have successfully dismantled two illegal call centres engaged in defrauding foreign nationals, resulting in the arrest of 19 individuals.

The suspects, including call centre owners and employees, attracted victims with enticing promises of high returns from forex trading investments.

Both operations located in JB Nagar, Andheri East, and Kandivali West, have led to separate legal cases under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act. Investigations continue to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)