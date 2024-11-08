Left Menu

Mumbai Police Busts Illegal Forex Call Centres

Mumbai police dismantled two illegal call centres involved in defrauding foreign nationals, arresting 19 people. The accused, including owners, team leaders, and operators, lured victims with false promises of high returns on forex investments. Investigations are ongoing under relevant legal frameworks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-11-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police have successfully dismantled two illegal call centres engaged in defrauding foreign nationals, resulting in the arrest of 19 individuals.

The suspects, including call centre owners and employees, attracted victims with enticing promises of high returns from forex trading investments.

Both operations located in JB Nagar, Andheri East, and Kandivali West, have led to separate legal cases under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act. Investigations continue to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024