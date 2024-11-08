Mumbai Police Busts Illegal Forex Call Centres
Mumbai police dismantled two illegal call centres involved in defrauding foreign nationals, arresting 19 people. The accused, including owners, team leaders, and operators, lured victims with false promises of high returns on forex investments. Investigations are ongoing under relevant legal frameworks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-11-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai police have successfully dismantled two illegal call centres engaged in defrauding foreign nationals, resulting in the arrest of 19 individuals.
The suspects, including call centre owners and employees, attracted victims with enticing promises of high returns from forex trading investments.
Both operations located in JB Nagar, Andheri East, and Kandivali West, have led to separate legal cases under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act. Investigations continue to unfold.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu CM Urges Swift Action After Fishermen's Arrest
Wanted: Rs 10 Lakh Reward for Anmol Bishnoi's Arrest
Malaysia's House Arrest Proposal: A Solution for Overcrowded Prisons?
Maharashtra Autorickshaw Driver Arrested for Assaulting Minor
Malaysia's Bold Move: House Arrest Laws to Tackle Overcrowding