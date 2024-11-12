Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Bhandup as Toddler Falls into Open Drain

An 18-month-old boy named Krishna Gupta fell into an open drain in Bhandup, Mumbai, and was declared dead at a hospital shortly after the accident. The family had encroached on the area for waste disposal, inadvertently leaving a small opening through which the child tragically slipped.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 09:55 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-month-old toddler, Krishna Omprakash Gupta, met with a tragic end after falling into an open drain near Maurya Hall on Gaondevi Road, Bhandup (West) around 6:30 pm on Sunday. The Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed the distressing incident in a statement issued on Monday.

The accident occurred when Krishna slipped through a small opening in a partially covered section of the drain. It was reported that the family had encroached upon this area for waste disposal purposes. Despite being rushed to MT Agrawal Hospital, the child was pronounced 'brought dead' by 6:35 pm.

Dr. Sneha Khedekar, Senior Medical Officer, corroborated the timeline, stating, 'One drowned boy was reported on 10.11.2024 at 1830 hrs, declared brought dead by Dr. Sneha Yadav, M.O. at 1835 hrs.' The BMC revealed that the major nalla drain on Gaondevi Road is largely open, but some residents have covered parts of it according to their convenience.

In the aftermath of the incident, it was disclosed that the victim's family had also encroached and partially closed the drain, leaving a small opening through which Krishna fell. BMC's ward and stormwater drainage teams conducted inspections at the site following the tragic event. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

