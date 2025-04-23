BMC Enforces Strict Adherence to Supreme Court Guidelines Following Jain Temple Demolition

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) approach to unauthorised constructions has come under scrutiny following the contentious destruction of a Jain temple in Mumbai's Vile Parle. On Wednesday, the BMC emphasized adherence to Supreme Court guidelines, especially during demolitions.

The recent demolition at Neminath Cooperative Housing Society led to a review meeting at the civic headquarters. BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Joshi stressed the necessity of coordination among departments to eliminate all unauthorised structures without complacency.

The meeting resulted in a directive to intensify demolition activities in the upcoming months. Joshi highlighted the importance of rigorous documentation and video recordings of demolition events, underscoring the urgency to act before the monsoon season.

(With inputs from agencies.)