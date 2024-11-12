Left Menu

Protest on High: Jaipur Men Scale Tower Demanding CBI Probe

In Jaipur, two men climbed a mobile tower demanding a CBI investigation into the Dimple Meena rape and murder case. The protest underscores community outrage, with police efforts underway to safely bring the men down. Authorities are in communication and SDRF personnel are on standby at the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 09:56 IST
Two men climb tower to protest against rape-murder of girl in Jaipur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic display of protest, two men in Jaipur have climbed a mobile tower, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the rape and murder of a local girl. The individuals, reportedly from the Meena community, scaled the structure on Monday to express their outrage over the 'Dimple Meena murder case.'

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lalit Kumar Sharma confirmed the incident, stating, "Two men have climbed up the tower. They have some demands related to the Dimple Meena murder case. Communication with them is ongoing, and efforts are being made to safely bring them down." State Disaster Response Force personnel are present on-site, prepared with safety nets and equipment.

Efforts to persuade the men to descend from the tower continue as the situation unfolds. Further updates on the matter are expected soon as authorities strive to resolve the standoff. This protest highlights significant agitation within the community, echoing calls for justice in the high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

