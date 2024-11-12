Left Menu

Airbus Expands Its Wings in China

Airbus China anticipates smooth certification and 2025 delivery for its A330neo jet. Expanding its footprint amidst U.S.-China tensions, Airbus has grown significantly in the Chinese market, establishing a major production hub in Tianjin. A new A320neo assembly line is slated for 2026.

12-11-2024
Airbus China's top executive expressed optimism on Tuesday about the Chinese certification of the A330neo jet, with the first delivery projected for 2025. Speaking at China's largest air show in Zhuhai, Airbus China CEO George Xu emphasized the European manufacturer's strategic advancements in the region.

With a widening gap between Washington and Beijing, Airbus has surpassed Boeing as a primary supplier to Chinese airlines. Since establishing its Chinese presence in 1994 and opening an assembly line in Tianjin in 2008, Airbus has been bolstering its production capabilities within China. The Tianjin facility now manufactures the A320neo passenger aircraft.

Highlighting the company's growth, Xu pointed to a robust industrial chain in China, aiming to serve both local and global markets. A notable 25% of 2024 deliveries from Tianjin are expected to serve non-Chinese airlines, including Easyjet and Wizzair. Plans for a second Chinese A320neo assembly line were cemented during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit in April 2023, with operations to commence in early 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

