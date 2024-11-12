Left Menu

L&T Lands 'Ultra Mega' NTPC Order for Power Plants

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured a substantial order from NTPC to construct thermal power plants in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. The 'ultra mega' classification indicates the order exceeds Rs 15,000 crore. L&T Energy CarbonLite Solutions is tasked with delivering these projects involving comprehensive engineering and construction work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2024 12:26 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 12:03 IST
L&T Lands 'Ultra Mega' NTPC Order for Power Plants
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), a leader in engineering and construction, has been awarded a significant order from NTPC to develop thermal power plants in the Indian states of Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

This 'ultra mega' order, valued at over Rs 15,000 crore, signifies a major win for L&T Energy CarbonLite Solutions, a business vertical of L&T. The project will include multifaceted tasks such as design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and installation of critical power plant components.

According to Subramanian Sarma, whole-time director and President (Energy) at L&T, the company is committed to delivering projects with exceptional outcomes that adhere to strict timelines and high execution standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024