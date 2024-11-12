L&T Lands 'Ultra Mega' NTPC Order for Power Plants

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), a leader in engineering and construction, has been awarded a significant order from NTPC to develop thermal power plants in the Indian states of Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

This 'ultra mega' order, valued at over Rs 15,000 crore, signifies a major win for L&T Energy CarbonLite Solutions, a business vertical of L&T. The project will include multifaceted tasks such as design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and installation of critical power plant components.

According to Subramanian Sarma, whole-time director and President (Energy) at L&T, the company is committed to delivering projects with exceptional outcomes that adhere to strict timelines and high execution standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)