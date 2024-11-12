Left Menu

India Aims for Global Drone Dominance, Boosts Defence Exports

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announces efforts to establish India as a global drone hub, contributing to economic growth and national programs. Amid advancements in warfare technology, the country aims to boost defence exports and enhance AI integration within its defence sector while fostering international security cooperation.

Updated: 12-11-2024 13:23 IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In New Delhi on Tuesday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared India's ambitious goal to become a world leader in drone technology, a move expected to bolster the Indian economy and advance national initiatives like Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. The statement came at the Delhi Defence Dialogue hosted by the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses and focused on 'Adaptive Defence: Navigating the Changing Landscape of Modern Warfare.'

Singh highlighted the government's initiatives to position India as the global hub for drones, emphasizing the strengthening of Research & Development through robust certification and fostering Indian Intellectual Property in this sector. According to Singh, innovation is being incentivized via the iDEX and ADITI schemes.

The Defence Minister remarked on the transformative impact of drones and swarm technologies on modern warfare, noting how they have revolutionized post-World War II concepts of military strategies across land, air, and water. These technologies, he said, have created overlaps in these dimensions. Singh also noted the success of India's export efforts, with defence items now reaching over 100 countries, aiming for a Rs 50,000 crore export target by 2029. Emphasizing AI integration, Singh mentioned that the DRDO is actively working with AI groups to incorporate advanced features into defence products, reinforcing India's commitment to adaptive strategies to counter information warfare.

Delhi Defence Dialogues, a core platform by MP-IDSA, addresses India's defence and security prospects amidst an increasingly intricate warfare landscape. It aims to foster cooperation among defence experts and policymakers as India navigates its geopolitical challenges with a forward-looking strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

