Left Menu

World Leaders Demand Climate Accountability at U.N. Summit

At the UN climate summit in Baku, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged world leaders to commit to climate finance, emphasizing that the richest countries must take responsibility. Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev defended his nation against claims of being a 'petrostate' during COP29 deliberations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:20 IST
World Leaders Demand Climate Accountability at U.N. Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UN climate summit in Baku saw fervent discussions as Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for urgent financial commitments to avert climate disasters. Stressing the countdown to limit global warming, Guterres criticized the wealthiest nations for their disproportionate impact and urged prompt action.

Highlighting the ongoing energy shift, Guterres stated that the clean energy revolution is unstoppable and called on G20 countries, as major emitters, to spearhead these efforts. COP29, he insisted, must break barriers to climate finance, ensuring developing nations don't leave empty-handed.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, meanwhile, refuted claims of his country being a leading 'petrostate', attributing such allegations to misinformation campaigns. He underscored Azerbaijan's minor contribution to global emissions, calling out Western media and certain NGOs for spreading disinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024