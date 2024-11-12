World Leaders Demand Climate Accountability at U.N. Summit

The UN climate summit in Baku saw fervent discussions as Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for urgent financial commitments to avert climate disasters. Stressing the countdown to limit global warming, Guterres criticized the wealthiest nations for their disproportionate impact and urged prompt action.

Highlighting the ongoing energy shift, Guterres stated that the clean energy revolution is unstoppable and called on G20 countries, as major emitters, to spearhead these efforts. COP29, he insisted, must break barriers to climate finance, ensuring developing nations don't leave empty-handed.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, meanwhile, refuted claims of his country being a leading 'petrostate', attributing such allegations to misinformation campaigns. He underscored Azerbaijan's minor contribution to global emissions, calling out Western media and certain NGOs for spreading disinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)