Delhi Engulfed by Smog: A Call for Urgent Action

The national capital, Delhi, is shrouded in a dense smog, with air quality levels dropping to a 'Very Poor' rating of 361 at 8 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board. Residents are facing low visibility, eye irritation, runny noses, breathlessness, and cough due to the deteriorating air conditions.

Local resident Upendra Singh reports an increase in pollution compounded by lowering temperatures, causing numerous health issues. Visibility on the roads is severely reduced, leading to public frustration. Cyclists near India Gate have had to pause their routines due to the visibility issues and elevated pollution levels.

Health concerns are widespread, with a senior citizen highlighting breathing problems and throat pain among his grandchildren on their way to school. The Central Pollution Control Board records an AQI of 399 in Anand Vihar, 382 in Punjabi Bagh, and 376 in Ashok Vihar. The Supreme Court reinforces the right to a pollution-free atmosphere as a fundamental citizen right under Article 21, challenging the ineffective ban on firecrackers during Diwali.

(With inputs from agencies.)