Delhi Engulfed by Smog: A Call for Urgent Action
Delhi faces a severe smog crisis with air quality plummeting to 'Very Poor'. Residents experience respiratory issues and demand swift action from the government. The Supreme Court emphasizes the right to a pollution-free environment under Article 21, urging compliance with firecracker bans.
- Country:
- India
The national capital, Delhi, is shrouded in a dense smog, with air quality levels dropping to a 'Very Poor' rating of 361 at 8 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board. Residents are facing low visibility, eye irritation, runny noses, breathlessness, and cough due to the deteriorating air conditions.
Local resident Upendra Singh reports an increase in pollution compounded by lowering temperatures, causing numerous health issues. Visibility on the roads is severely reduced, leading to public frustration. Cyclists near India Gate have had to pause their routines due to the visibility issues and elevated pollution levels.
Health concerns are widespread, with a senior citizen highlighting breathing problems and throat pain among his grandchildren on their way to school. The Central Pollution Control Board records an AQI of 399 in Anand Vihar, 382 in Punjabi Bagh, and 376 in Ashok Vihar. The Supreme Court reinforces the right to a pollution-free atmosphere as a fundamental citizen right under Article 21, challenging the ineffective ban on firecrackers during Diwali.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Declines RFK Jr.'s Bid to Exit Election Ballots
Mexican Judicial Shakeup: Alfredo Gutierrez's Resignation Sparks Supreme Court Crisis
Supreme Court Upholds NCP Leader's Reinstatement in Lok Sabha
Supreme Court Blocks Kennedy's Bid to Exit Ballot in Key States
Judicial Shake-up in Mexico: Supreme Court Resignations Signal Constitutional Crisis