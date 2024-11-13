Left Menu

Delhi Engulfed by Smog: A Call for Urgent Action

Delhi faces a severe smog crisis with air quality plummeting to 'Very Poor'. Residents experience respiratory issues and demand swift action from the government. The Supreme Court emphasizes the right to a pollution-free environment under Article 21, urging compliance with firecracker bans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:05 IST
Visuals of low visibility near India Gate (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The national capital, Delhi, is shrouded in a dense smog, with air quality levels dropping to a 'Very Poor' rating of 361 at 8 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board. Residents are facing low visibility, eye irritation, runny noses, breathlessness, and cough due to the deteriorating air conditions.

Local resident Upendra Singh reports an increase in pollution compounded by lowering temperatures, causing numerous health issues. Visibility on the roads is severely reduced, leading to public frustration. Cyclists near India Gate have had to pause their routines due to the visibility issues and elevated pollution levels.

Health concerns are widespread, with a senior citizen highlighting breathing problems and throat pain among his grandchildren on their way to school. The Central Pollution Control Board records an AQI of 399 in Anand Vihar, 382 in Punjabi Bagh, and 376 in Ashok Vihar. The Supreme Court reinforces the right to a pollution-free atmosphere as a fundamental citizen right under Article 21, challenging the ineffective ban on firecrackers during Diwali.

(With inputs from agencies.)

