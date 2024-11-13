Left Menu

Notorious Shooter Mogli Captured: A Major Breakthrough for Delhi Police

Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested Mogli, a wanted shooter linked with the Deepak Boxer Gogi gang, following a series of recent shootings in Nangloi and Alipur. Mogli, identified as Ramniwas, was caught after an exchange of gunfire and is now facing multiple charges related to attempted murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:38 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:38 IST
Nabbed shooter Ramniwas aka Mogli. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development, the Special Cell of Delhi Police announced the arrest of Mogli, a key figure in the Deepak Boxer Gogi gang, on Wednesday. Mogli, whose real name is Ramniwas, was apprehended for his involvement in recent shootings that shook the areas of Nangloi and Alipur.

The police crackdown came after Mogli and his associates launched attacks on business establishments in both locations on November 4. The incidents were registered under separate FIRs, invoking serious charges including attempted murder. Utilizing a combination of CCTV analysis and human intelligence, law enforcement traced one of the main suspects, identifying him as Ramniwas from Village Khera Khurd, Delhi.

The arrest unfolded in dramatic fashion near the Khera Canal in the Shahbad Dairy area, following a tip-off about Mogli's whereabouts. During the operation, Mogli attempted to flee on a motorcycle, culminating in a shootout when police tried to intercept him. However, Mogli was shot in the leg in the altercation and subsequently captured. Authorities retrieved weapons linked to the earlier crimes and a stolen motorcycle from Mogli's possession.

(With inputs from agencies.)

