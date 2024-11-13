Doctors' Safety Review Following Shocking Stabbing at Chennai Hospital

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian organized a crucial meeting with medical association representatives and officials to tackle the safety concerns of doctors. This came in response to the shocking stabbing of a doctor at a hospital in Chennai. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin indicated that the government is considering enhancing hospital security measures.

Vigneswaran, the accused, allegedly attacked Dr. Balaji, an oncologist, stabbing him seven times. Vigneswaran had been regularly visiting the hospital over the past six months with his mother, who was receiving chemotherapy at Kalaignar Centenary Hospital, officials confirmed.

The Tamil Nadu Resident Doctors Association (TNRDA) condemned the act of violence, stressing the consistent safety risks healthcare professionals face. In a statement, TNRDA called for immediate government intervention to protect doctors and medical staff, advocating increased police protection and controlled access for attendants.

The association expressed its commitment to ensuring a safer working environment for healthcare professionals across the state. Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered a thorough inquiry into the incident, underscoring the need for comprehensive action to safeguard medical personnel.

Stalin, while highlighting the invaluable contribution of government doctors, also affirmed the government's duty to guarantee their safety. He ensured that Dr. Balaji receives all necessary medical treatment following the unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)