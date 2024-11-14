CBI Arrests Railway Official for Rs 50,000 Bribe in Uttar Pradesh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced the arrest of a Railway official in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, accused of soliciting and receiving a bribe of Rs 50,000. The official, holding the position of Senior Section Engineer (SSE) at the P.Way Truck Depot, Indian Railways, was apprehended following an official complaint, the agency stated on Wednesday.

The case was officially registered by the CBI on November 13, prompted by a prior complaint filed on November 11. The complaint alleged the SSE demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000, calculated at Rs 100 per ton, for loading materials sourced from the Railway Material Depot. Over the preceding two-month period, approximately 500 tons of materials were reportedly loaded, and the official allegedly threatened to disrupt the complainant's operations and cancel ongoing tenders if the bribe was not paid.

The CBI set a trap that led to catching the accused red-handed on November 13, as he accepted the bribe amounting to Rs 50,000. The official is scheduled to appear before the Court of Learned Special Judge, Anti Corruption, CBI Court No 6, in Lucknow on November 14. Concurrent searches are being conducted at the accused's premises as part of the ongoing investigation, the CBI added. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)