Uttar Pradesh Students Demand Fair UPPSC Exam Reforms

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, expressed his backing for aspirants protesting against the current UP Public Service Commission (UPPSC) exam schedule. He conveyed the government's seriousness about their concerns and instructed officials to engage with the students to find a suitable solution.

The protestors, aspiring candidates for the UPPSC, intensified their demonstrations with a candlelight march outside the commission's Prayagraj office. They are advocating for a return to single-shift exams for Provincial Civil Services and Review/Assistant Review Officer positions to ensure fairness in the process.

The unrest began when UPPSC announced multi-shift exams, sparking discontent among candidates. The situation escalated with an FIR filed against 12 individuals following acts of vandalism during a protest. Despite the challenges, students remain resolute, prepared to persist until their voices are heard.

