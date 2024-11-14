Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Students Demand Fair UPPSC Exam Reforms

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya assures support to protesting UPPSC aspirants demanding single shift exams. Despite unsuccessful talks, students continue peaceful protests with hopes for larger turnout. Authorities are urged to address their concerns following a series of demonstrations and police action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:03 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, expressed his backing for aspirants protesting against the current UP Public Service Commission (UPPSC) exam schedule. He conveyed the government's seriousness about their concerns and instructed officials to engage with the students to find a suitable solution.

The protestors, aspiring candidates for the UPPSC, intensified their demonstrations with a candlelight march outside the commission's Prayagraj office. They are advocating for a return to single-shift exams for Provincial Civil Services and Review/Assistant Review Officer positions to ensure fairness in the process.

The unrest began when UPPSC announced multi-shift exams, sparking discontent among candidates. The situation escalated with an FIR filed against 12 individuals following acts of vandalism during a protest. Despite the challenges, students remain resolute, prepared to persist until their voices are heard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

