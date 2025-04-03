Left Menu

Vandalism Strikes Homes of Ousted Awami League Leaders Amid Bangladesh Turmoil

Homes of ousted Awami League leaders Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury and Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel were vandalized by protestors. This reflects the continuing unrest in Bangladesh following the toppling of Sheikh Hasina’s regime. Many Awami League members have reportedly fled to India, anticipating legal repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka/Newdelhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:54 IST
Vandalism Strikes Homes of Ousted Awami League Leaders Amid Bangladesh Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The homes of former Sylhet City Corporation mayor Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury and ex-MP Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, both associated with Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League, were vandalized, according to reports by The Daily Star on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, a group of protestors attacked Nadel's residence, reportedly damaging property including CCTV cameras and laptops, as confirmed by Sylhet Airport Police Station's Officer-in-Charge, Syed Anisur Rahman. Around the same time, another group vandalized furniture and household items at Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury's house.

The incidents follow claims by Bangladesh interim government's Information Advisor Mahfuj Alam that over 100,000 Awami League members have fled to India. This unrest follows the student-led uprising that deposed Hasina in August last year, leading to numerous legal challenges against Hasina and her government officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025