Vandalism Strikes Homes of Ousted Awami League Leaders Amid Bangladesh Turmoil
Homes of ousted Awami League leaders Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury and Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel were vandalized by protestors. This reflects the continuing unrest in Bangladesh following the toppling of Sheikh Hasina’s regime. Many Awami League members have reportedly fled to India, anticipating legal repercussions.
The homes of former Sylhet City Corporation mayor Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury and ex-MP Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, both associated with Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League, were vandalized, according to reports by The Daily Star on Thursday.
On Wednesday evening, a group of protestors attacked Nadel's residence, reportedly damaging property including CCTV cameras and laptops, as confirmed by Sylhet Airport Police Station's Officer-in-Charge, Syed Anisur Rahman. Around the same time, another group vandalized furniture and household items at Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury's house.
The incidents follow claims by Bangladesh interim government's Information Advisor Mahfuj Alam that over 100,000 Awami League members have fled to India. This unrest follows the student-led uprising that deposed Hasina in August last year, leading to numerous legal challenges against Hasina and her government officials.
