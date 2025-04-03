Vandalism Strikes Homes of Ousted Awami League Leaders Amid Bangladesh Turmoil

The homes of former Sylhet City Corporation mayor Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury and ex-MP Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, both associated with Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League, were vandalized, according to reports by The Daily Star on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, a group of protestors attacked Nadel's residence, reportedly damaging property including CCTV cameras and laptops, as confirmed by Sylhet Airport Police Station's Officer-in-Charge, Syed Anisur Rahman. Around the same time, another group vandalized furniture and household items at Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury's house.

The incidents follow claims by Bangladesh interim government's Information Advisor Mahfuj Alam that over 100,000 Awami League members have fled to India. This unrest follows the student-led uprising that deposed Hasina in August last year, leading to numerous legal challenges against Hasina and her government officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)