Left Menu

Pollution Crisis Worsens in Northern India: Health Concerns Escalate

Rising pollution levels in Northern India are causing a surge in respiratory issues among schoolchildren, with reports of acute asthma attacks. Dr. Sahab Ram urges for government intervention, emphasizing preventive measures. The AQI in Delhi has hit severe levels, exacerbating health challenges for residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:07 IST
Pollution Crisis Worsens in Northern India: Health Concerns Escalate
MD Pediatrician Dr Sahab Ram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid worsening air quality across Northern India, Dr. Sahab Ram, a pediatrician, has raised concerns about the escalating health issues among schoolchildren, citing an increase in cases of cold and cough. In a discussion with ANI, Dr. Ram highlighted the alarming trend of acute asthma attacks among asthmatic children, attributing it to surging pollution levels.

Dr. Ram emphasized the severity of the situation, noting that the deteriorating air quality, characterized by rising smoke and dust pollution, poses a significant health threat. He called for immediate corrective actions, stressing the necessity for both government and public attention towards pollution mitigation, and advocating for compulsory mask-wearing among children under 12.

In Delhi, the pollution situation remains dire, with a persistent smog layer enveloping the city and AQI readings reaching 'severe' levels at several locations. This deteriorating air quality is sparking widespread concern among residents and health experts alike, focusing on the need to address vehicular emissions as a contributing factor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024