Pollution Crisis Worsens in Northern India: Health Concerns Escalate

Amid worsening air quality across Northern India, Dr. Sahab Ram, a pediatrician, has raised concerns about the escalating health issues among schoolchildren, citing an increase in cases of cold and cough. In a discussion with ANI, Dr. Ram highlighted the alarming trend of acute asthma attacks among asthmatic children, attributing it to surging pollution levels.

Dr. Ram emphasized the severity of the situation, noting that the deteriorating air quality, characterized by rising smoke and dust pollution, poses a significant health threat. He called for immediate corrective actions, stressing the necessity for both government and public attention towards pollution mitigation, and advocating for compulsory mask-wearing among children under 12.

In Delhi, the pollution situation remains dire, with a persistent smog layer enveloping the city and AQI readings reaching 'severe' levels at several locations. This deteriorating air quality is sparking widespread concern among residents and health experts alike, focusing on the need to address vehicular emissions as a contributing factor.

