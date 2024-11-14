Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on Pan-India Lottery Scam: Massive Raids Across States

The Enforcement Directorate conducted extensive raids across West Bengal, Sikkim, and Tamil Nadu related to a significant lottery fraud case. This involves Santiago Martin and his network, who allegedly defrauded the Sikkim government. With assets worth over Rs 277 crore already seized, investigations continue to uncover further financial misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday launched an extensive operation, conducting raids across multiple locations in West Bengal, Sikkim, and Tamil Nadu. The action is linked to a significant financial fraud involving lottery scams and corruption, with allegations of money laundering through lottery ticket sales.

The raids targeted properties associated with high-profile figures suspected in the scam, which dates back to a case registered in 2012. At the core of the investigation is lottery baron Santiago Martin, accused of a scheme that allegedly defrauded the Sikkim government. Previously, the ED had seized assets valued at Rs 277.59 crore, comprising numerous immovable properties in Tamil Nadu.

Based on findings from the Central Bureau of Investigation, the ED's probe into Martin and his company, Future Gaming Solutions, now Future Gaming and Hotel Services, explores misuse of government agreements intended for state lotteries. By inflating prize claims, illegal profits over Rs 910 crores were reportedly amassed. Recently, further assets worth Rs 409.92 crore were seized, intensifying the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

