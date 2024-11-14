NIA Cracks Down on Kashmiri Terror Network, Seizes Key Property

In a significant move to dismantle terrorism networks in Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized property linked to a key terror suspect, Adil Manzoor Langoo. This action, executed on Wednesday, targets The Resistance Front (TRF), a faction related to the notorious Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The NIA revealed on Thursday that the property in Srinagar's Zaldagar was involved in a gruesome incident—the killing of two non-local individuals at Srinagar's Shala Kadal in February. The weapon used, along with ammunition, was discovered on the 10 Marlas property, previously transferred to Langoo's father and others by its original owner.

A broader conspiracy was unearthed, allegedly orchestrated by Langoo and his associates, Ahran Rasool Dar and Dawood, under the guidance of a Pakistan-based handler. Langoo, apprehended on February 12 and chargesheeted alongside other accused individuals in August, remains in Central Jail Srinagar, facing trial under multiple legal statutes.

