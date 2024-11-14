Left Menu

UPPSC Yields: Exams to Now Occur in Single Day Amidst Protests

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has responded to pressure from demonstrators by scheduling its preliminary examinations in a single day and shift. This change follows widespread protests in Prayagraj by aspirants who deemed the existing multi-day, multi-shift format unfair. Political support from various parties amplified the movement.

14-11-2024
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Congress leader Ajay Rai, UP Minister Jaiveer Singh and BJP MP Dinesh Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to mounting protests, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will now conduct its preliminary examinations in a single day and shift, as per its latest announcement. The decision is a result of pressure from aspirants who gathered in large numbers outside the UPPSC office in Prayagraj, arguing that the prior format was unjust and susceptible to discrepancies.

The protest garnered political attention, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi openly supporting the students, criticizing the government for being "insensitive." In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) commended Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for addressing the students' concerns promptly. An internal committee has been established by the UPPSC to ensure the selection process is transparent and equitable.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak assured that the government is vested in the students' interests, confirming that their demands have been met. With political figures from various parties weighing in, the situation underscores the growing tension surrounding the fair administration of the state's public service exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

