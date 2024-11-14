Left Menu

New Senior Citizen Policy on the Horizon

The government plans to implement a new policy aimed at enhancing the welfare of senior citizens. Key aspects include health coverage under Ayushman Bharat for the elderly, addressing the growing demand for senior care solutions, and addressing gaps in geriatric healthcare and housing services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government is expected to soon announce a new policy dedicated to improving the lives of senior citizens, according to Amit Yadav, Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment. Speaking at an event by The Association of Senior Living India (ASLI), he assured comprehensive welfare measures for seniors.

The ministry plans to introduce health coverage for citizens aged 70 and above under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). The decision comes amidst rising concerns as the senior population is projected to reach 300 million by 2050, representing 20% of India's total demographic.

Rajit Mehta of ASLI emphasized the urgent need for inclusive senior care models, citing inadequate institutional care and a dearth of health facilities, with less than 0.7 hospital beds per 1,000 elders. ASLI co-founder Ankur Gupta highlighted economic barriers in achieving affordable senior living, attributing them to associated service costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

