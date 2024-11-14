India's Guided Pinaka Weapon System Soars in Successful Trial

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) achieved a significant milestone with the first successful test flight of the Guided Pinaka Weapon System, as confirmed by the Ministry of Defence on Thursday. These tests were part of rigorous Provisional Staff Qualitative Requirements (PSQR) Validation Trials.

The Ministry's statement highlighted that the PSQR assessments evaluated key missile system parameters, including range, accuracy, and the ability to engage multiple targets rapidly in salvo mode. The trials involved extensive testing of twelve rockets fired from two upgraded in-service Pinaka launchers.

It was further revealed that this precision strike variant of the Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System is a wholly indigenous creation. Designed by the Armament Research and Development Establishment, it was developed in collaboration with various defense laboratories and production agencies. Entities like Tata Advanced Systems and Larsen & Toubro contributed to the launch and command systems.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the DRDO and Indian Army for this successful validation. Dr. Samir V Kamat, DRDO Chairman and Secretary of Defence R&D, also congratulated the teams behind the trials, noting that the rocket system has met all prerequisites ahead of its induction into the Indian Army.

In a related development, top French Army officers, including Brigadier General Stephane Richou, were in India to explore potential arms procurement. Richou expressed interest in the Pinaka system, acknowledging India's advanced weapons capabilities and signaling scopes for enhanced military cooperation between the countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)