AAP Clinches Key Civic Roles in Delhi with Unopposed Win

In a significant political development, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Ravinder Bhardwaj was elected as Delhi's new Deputy Mayor without opposition on Thursday. Following his election, Bhardwaj expressed gratitude to all members of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) for their across-party support.

AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Bhardwaj, emphasizing the importance of advancing public welfare initiatives within the corporation. Concurrently, AAP's Mahesh Kumar Khichi was chosen as Delhi's new Mayor, prioritizing the city's cleanliness.

Khichi, representing Karol Bagh's Dev Nagar ward, secured 133 votes in the mayoral election, defeating BJP rival Kishan Lal by a narrow margin. This political shift underscores AAP's increasing influence following their victory over the BJP's longstanding municipal rule in December 2022.

