Left Menu

Uttarakhand DGP Urges Legal Reforms for Road Safety and Police Appointments

Uttarakhand's DGP Abhinav Kumar has issued directives for strict legal action to mitigate road accidents and advocated for a transparent process in DGP appointments. He recommends drawing from recent Uttar Pradesh reforms to ensure state autonomy, emphasizing the need for legal adjustments to maintain police independence and integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 09:40 IST
Uttarakhand DGP Urges Legal Reforms for Road Safety and Police Appointments
Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar has instructed the Superintendents of Police in all 13 districts to enforce stringent legal measures to curb road accidents. Citing recent incidents like the overloading-related accident in Almora and overspeeding in Dehradun, DGP Kumar emphasized the need for proactive steps to enhance road safety.

In addition to road safety measures, DGP Kumar has raised concerns over the current DGP appointment process. In a representation to the state's Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli, he referred to Section-20 of the State Police Act-2007, arguing for a transparent and independent appointment procedure overseen by the state government, as police matters fall under state jurisdiction according to India's Constitution.

DGP Kumar also highlighted recent reforms in Uttar Pradesh, which align with the Supreme Court's guidelines, suggesting that Uttarakhand adopt similar measures. He urged the state government to modernize its appointment rules, emphasizing the need for laws that ensure the police force's independence and integrity, and maintain the state's decisive role in appointing the police head.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024