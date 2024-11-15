Uttarakhand DGP Urges Legal Reforms for Road Safety and Police Appointments

Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar has instructed the Superintendents of Police in all 13 districts to enforce stringent legal measures to curb road accidents. Citing recent incidents like the overloading-related accident in Almora and overspeeding in Dehradun, DGP Kumar emphasized the need for proactive steps to enhance road safety.

In addition to road safety measures, DGP Kumar has raised concerns over the current DGP appointment process. In a representation to the state's Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli, he referred to Section-20 of the State Police Act-2007, arguing for a transparent and independent appointment procedure overseen by the state government, as police matters fall under state jurisdiction according to India's Constitution.

DGP Kumar also highlighted recent reforms in Uttar Pradesh, which align with the Supreme Court's guidelines, suggesting that Uttarakhand adopt similar measures. He urged the state government to modernize its appointment rules, emphasizing the need for laws that ensure the police force's independence and integrity, and maintain the state's decisive role in appointing the police head.

(With inputs from agencies.)