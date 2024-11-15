Iran and Lebanon Discuss Ceasefire Efforts
Senior Iranian official Ali Larijani and Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri held talks on Friday to advance a ceasefire in Lebanon. Discussions were shared via Iran's embassy in Lebanon on social media platform X.
In a move towards resolving ongoing tensions, senior Iranian official Ali Larijani engaged in discussions with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to explore ceasefire possibilities in Lebanon.
The significant diplomatic interaction was made public through a post from Iran's embassy in Lebanon, shared on the social media platform X.
The negotiations mark a crucial step in mediating conflict and seeking peace in the region, reflecting the efforts of both nations' leadership.
