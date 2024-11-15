Bangladeshi National Sentenced in JMB Terror Conspiracy Case

A Bangladeshi national, identified as Rabiul Islam, received a five-year rigorous imprisonment sentence on Thursday from the NIA Special Court in Kolkata, West Bengal. Charged under various sections of the IPC and the Foreigners Act of 1946, Islam was found guilty of participating in a terror conspiracy case linked to the proscribed group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

In addition to his prison sentence, Islam was slapped with a fine of Rs. 20,000. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had been investigating the case since August 2021 after taking over from STF, Police Station Kolkata. Among five accused in an NIA chargesheet, Islam was recognized as one of the key figures actively involved in orchestrating JMB's anti-India terror activities.

Investigations revealed that Islam had illegally infiltrated India and devised a criminal plot to wage war against the nation, targeting and radicalizing Muslim youth. The central government had previously declared Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh a terrorist organization in May 2019, following its attempts to expand its influence across Indian states. JMB's infamy includes a deadly 2016 attack at a Dhaka cafe, killing 22 people, including 17 foreigners.

