Delhi Court Highlights Transnational Terror Conspiracy in Tahawwur Rana's Case

The Delhi Court has extended the remand of Tahawwur Rana to the NIA, citing evidence of his transnational conspiracy against India. The court stresses the severity of national security threats and mandates thorough investigation measures, ensuring legal adherence amid health concerns during Rana's 18-day police custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 17:22 IST
Representational image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Court has granted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) an 18-day remand of Pakistani-Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana. Evidence presented in court suggests that the conspiracy extends beyond India's borders, with several locations across cities, including the capital, identified as potential targets.

Stressing the gravity of the case, the court noted the grave implications for national security. The investigation seeks to unravel the full scope of the plot, necessitating a thorough interrogation of the accused. This involves confronting him with key witnesses, forensic evidence, and documents, particularly those concerning reconnaissance visits made by him and his associates.

In light of the accused's reported health issues and sovereign assurances given during extradition proceedings, the court has mandated medical examinations every 48 hours to ensure appropriate care is provided. Charges against Rana include conspiracies to commit terrorist acts, murder, forgery, and waging war, with proceedings adhering strictly to relevant extradition and legal protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

