Mumbai's Heritage and Future: CSMT Revamp and Innovation in Train Services

On Friday, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled plans for a thoughtful redevelopment of Mumbai's iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Railway Station, aiming to balance the preservation of its UNESCO World Heritage status with the introduction of cutting-edge facilities. Vaishnaw emphasized the involvement of top-tier global designers and local talent in crafting the station's revamp, which he described as a 'practically redeveloped' project with ample passenger amenities.

Highlighting the importance of Mumbai's local trains, Vaishnaw revealed initiatives to bolster capacity with 301 kilometers of new tracks slated for installation, costing Rs 16,240 Crores. With twelve projects in the pipeline, completion is expected between 2025 and 2027. Moreover, improvements in train technology, including the next-generation Kavach 5.0 signalling system, promise a 15% boost in train frequency by reducing time intervals between departures.

Vaishnaw also announced Mumbai as the site for the first Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT), a PM Narendra Modi-led vision to harness technology in the creative arts. This institute aims to position India as a global leader in technological application within the creative industry, with Goregaon hosting the government's approved project.

(With inputs from agencies.)