Left Menu

Mumbai's Heritage and Future: CSMT Revamp and Innovation in Train Services

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the redevelopment of Mumbai's CSMT Railway Station, blending heritage preservation with modern facilities. New projects aim to boost Mumbai's train capacity, including advanced train technology and a new Indian Institute of Creative Technology that promises to foster technological innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 22:36 IST
Mumbai's Heritage and Future: CSMT Revamp and Innovation in Train Services
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled plans for a thoughtful redevelopment of Mumbai's iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Railway Station, aiming to balance the preservation of its UNESCO World Heritage status with the introduction of cutting-edge facilities. Vaishnaw emphasized the involvement of top-tier global designers and local talent in crafting the station's revamp, which he described as a 'practically redeveloped' project with ample passenger amenities.

Highlighting the importance of Mumbai's local trains, Vaishnaw revealed initiatives to bolster capacity with 301 kilometers of new tracks slated for installation, costing Rs 16,240 Crores. With twelve projects in the pipeline, completion is expected between 2025 and 2027. Moreover, improvements in train technology, including the next-generation Kavach 5.0 signalling system, promise a 15% boost in train frequency by reducing time intervals between departures.

Vaishnaw also announced Mumbai as the site for the first Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT), a PM Narendra Modi-led vision to harness technology in the creative arts. This institute aims to position India as a global leader in technological application within the creative industry, with Goregaon hosting the government's approved project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024