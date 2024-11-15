Left Menu

Austria Prepares for Russian Gas Turnoff

Austria is prepared for Russia's gas cutoff as its storage facilities are 93% full. Chancellor Karl Nehammer assures no homes will be affected by Gazprom's cessation of supply, anticipated due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 15-11-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 23:35 IST
Austria Prepares for Russian Gas Turnoff
  • Country:
  • Austria

Austria has strategically prepared for Russia's impending gas supply halt, with the nation's storage facilities currently 93% filled. The announcement was made by Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Friday.

Gazprom is set to cease gas supply on Saturday morning, an action linked to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Austria has anticipated this scenario and bolstered its gas reserves accordingly.

Chancellor Nehammer assured the public that no household in Austria would be left without heat, emphasizing the government's readiness for this predicted development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

