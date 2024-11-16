India's Green Energy Ambition: Building a Self-Reliant Future
The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy collaborates with the Ministry of Power to set up a Centre of Excellence for indigenous manufacturing of green energy components. The initiative aims to meet India's 500 GW renewable energy target by 2030. A task force and strategic discussions are underway to achieve this goal.
The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, alongside the Ministry of Power, plans to establish a Centre of Excellence focused on research and development for indigenous manufacturing of components crucial for green energy.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi announced the initiative, highlighting the need for India to reach its ambitious target of 500 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030. The two-day 'Chintan Shivir' conference concluded with strategic measures to foster such advancements.
A dedicated task force and industry collaboration are central to this effort, aimed at reducing dependency on imported electrolysers and enhancing youth-driven startups. Investment and potential development in renewable sectors like floating solar plants and green hydrogen hubs in Odisha were also discussed.
