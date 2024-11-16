Left Menu

Thick Fog Shrouds Taj Mahal Amid Delhi's Drastic Measures on Air Quality

A dense fog enveloped the Taj Mahal, obscuring views and reflecting Agra's moderate air quality. Delhi's deteriorating air prompts a strict GRAP-III ban on older vehicle emissions, imposing penalties on violators, in efforts to curb pollution as AQI reached severe levels in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 09:47 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 09:47 IST
Visuals of the 'barely visible' Taj Mahal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A thick layer of fog descended upon the UNESCO world heritage site, the Taj Mahal, in Agra on Saturday, reducing its visibility significantly compared to previous days. The Central Pollution Control Board registered the city's air quality at a 'moderate' level, measuring 148 at 8 a.m.

Visitors expressed frustration over the limited visibility of the iconic monument. A visitor from Gurgaon remarked to ANI that the Taj Mahal was merely a shadow, stating, "I had come here for the weekend, but the monument is barely visible." Another visitor, Ankit, noted the stark difference in visibility from his previous visit, saying, "Last year, visibility was much better around this time."

In response to the deteriorating air quality, Delhi implemented a ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-III) starting Friday. Violators face prosecution under Section 194(1) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, with a fine of Rs 20,000. The ban includes restrictions on certain vehicles from entering Delhi, aiming to prevent further air quality decline as the AQI hit severe levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

