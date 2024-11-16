Left Menu

Mizoram Calls for Peace Amid Manipur Unrest

In response to ongoing violence in Manipur, Mizoram has extended condolences and urged calm while offering shelter to affected individuals. The Mizoram government has condemned the violence and requested central and state intervention to resolve the protracted conflict peacefully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 21:34 IST
Mizoram Calls for Peace Amid Manipur Unrest
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhawma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As tensions mount in Manipur, the Mizoram government has issued a statement expressing profound condolences for the violent events that have tragically led to the loss of lives. It extended its heartfelt sympathies to the families of those who perished and those injured in the ongoing conflict.

Concerned about the prolonged situation, the government decried the 'unfortunate upheaval' persisting for the past 18 months, inflicting immeasurable suffering on the populace. The unrest has prompted a significant number of individuals from Manipur to seek refuge in Mizoram, according to the government.

The Mizoram government, along with its citizens, has been providing relief to those impacted. It expressed gratitude to all contributors to this 'collective act of generosity.' Furthermore, Mizoram has called upon the Central and Manipur governments to implement measures to resolve the conflict.

The state government has also urged all parties to abstain from actions that could incite communal tensions in Mizoram amid the Manipur crisis. It pledged to ensure the safety of non-local residents, especially those hailing from Manipur.

Furthermore, the government affirmed its commitment to safeguarding Mizos residing outside the state, particularly students and workers in Manipur, as stated in a release by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024