Mizoram Calls for Peace Amid Manipur Unrest

As tensions mount in Manipur, the Mizoram government has issued a statement expressing profound condolences for the violent events that have tragically led to the loss of lives. It extended its heartfelt sympathies to the families of those who perished and those injured in the ongoing conflict.

Concerned about the prolonged situation, the government decried the 'unfortunate upheaval' persisting for the past 18 months, inflicting immeasurable suffering on the populace. The unrest has prompted a significant number of individuals from Manipur to seek refuge in Mizoram, according to the government.

The Mizoram government, along with its citizens, has been providing relief to those impacted. It expressed gratitude to all contributors to this 'collective act of generosity.' Furthermore, Mizoram has called upon the Central and Manipur governments to implement measures to resolve the conflict.

The state government has also urged all parties to abstain from actions that could incite communal tensions in Mizoram amid the Manipur crisis. It pledged to ensure the safety of non-local residents, especially those hailing from Manipur.

Furthermore, the government affirmed its commitment to safeguarding Mizos residing outside the state, particularly students and workers in Manipur, as stated in a release by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)