Karnataka Governor Flags Off Delegation for Leadership Summit in London

In a significant move, Karnataka's Governor, Thaawarchand Gehlot, flagged off a delegation set to engage in the esteemed Leadership Summit-2024 held in London. This event is strategically orchestrated to convene thought leaders, media professionals, and global dignitaries, focusing on global leadership trends and fostering cross-cultural exchanges.

Addressing the gathering at Raj Bhavan, Governor Gehlot underscored the crucial role of media in modern democracies. He stated that newspapers and media outlets serve beyond mere communication tools; they are pivotal in promoting democratic values, constitutional principles, and societal awareness, thus playing an instrumental role in strengthening democracy.

He commended media organizations for effectively bridging the public with the government by addressing public issues, social concerns, and significant national and international matters. Additionally, he praised their contribution to fostering social equality and harmony, engaging a wide audience through their initiatives. The Governor highlighted the Leadership Summit as a platform to showcase Karnataka's talents and India's culture, encouraging collective effort in propelling India towards global development.

(With inputs from agencies.)