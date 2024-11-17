Alert BSF Nabs Pakistani Drone Near Ferozepur Border

A Pakistani drone was intercepted by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Ferozepur district on Sunday. The seizure followed a tip-off from the BSF's intelligence wing, enhancing security measures along the international border.

The DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone was found in a field near the border fence adjacent to Chak Bhange Wala village at around 2:30 p.m., as detailed in an official press release. The drone is believed to have been brought down by advanced technical counter measures employed by the BSF.

The BSF commended its personnel for their quick response and effective anti-drone strategy, thwarting the illicit cross-border intrusion, reinforcing efforts to secure the nation's frontiers against drone threats.

