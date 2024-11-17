Left Menu

Alert BSF Nabs Pakistani Drone Near Ferozepur Border

The Border Security Force seized a Pakistani drone in Ferozepur, following intelligence input. The DJI Mavic 3 was captured at Chak Bhange Wala village, presumed downed by technical measures. The vigilant BSF's swift anti-drone response foiled another illegal border crossing attempt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 23:13 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 23:13 IST
Alert BSF Nabs Pakistani Drone Near Ferozepur Border
BSF seizes Pakistani drone from Punjab's Ferozepur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Pakistani drone was intercepted by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Ferozepur district on Sunday. The seizure followed a tip-off from the BSF's intelligence wing, enhancing security measures along the international border.

The DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone was found in a field near the border fence adjacent to Chak Bhange Wala village at around 2:30 p.m., as detailed in an official press release. The drone is believed to have been brought down by advanced technical counter measures employed by the BSF.

The BSF commended its personnel for their quick response and effective anti-drone strategy, thwarting the illicit cross-border intrusion, reinforcing efforts to secure the nation's frontiers against drone threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024